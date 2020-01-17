I read the Reefer Reels article which was very well written and documented, and helpful in uderstanding how cannabis has been treated in the press and in movies through the decades. Any information concerning cannabis and related products is certainly welcomed at this time in particular. In this regard, I would like to add some additional information for the public's knowledge about cannabis.

In 1976 I was completing a graduate internship at a private social service agency in south central Illinois. One of the employees, I'll refer to as Ted, had an extremely rare form of adolescent cancer. Only 14 diagnosed cases of it in the world. So rare that two conferences were held in Chicago and he was the only subject of both conferences. I took him to these conferences. Doctors from as far away as Italy came to examine Ted and see if they could develop a treatment plan, which they subsequently did, at least to an extent.

Note that I saw Ted about 10 years ago with another friend familiar with his condition. So he certainly outlasted the cancer up to then, thankfully. But pertinent to this discussion is the fact that Ted was receiving marijuana cigarettes in the mail, compliments of The United States Government. I will call this Fact 1: our own government, who has classified marijuana as a schedule one narcotic has also prescribed it, or agreed to prescribe it, since at least 1976.

Fact 2: go to University of Mississippi Pot Farm with your search platform. You will probably be amazed at what you will find. In fact, the U.S. Government has been testing marijuana through the University of Mississippi since 1968. They will even tell you how they originally obtained the seeds, and the vast quantities of product that is stored at the university. Also mentioned is the obvious contradiction in the way the government classifies marijuana compared to the good things they know about it. Our politicians and government have stuck their heads in the ground, hoping all this went unnoticed while lives were destroyed by government policy. I believe you will reach this conclusion when you are educated by science, not politics.

Fact 3: If you ever read about our Founders you will run into references about hemp, which, as we know, doesn't have nearly enough THC to have an appreciable effect on a person's mood or behavior. This hemp was used in rope building, as it was in World War II, when farmers were subsidized to plant it for wartime use.

Thomas Jefferson believed hemp was a critical commodity to grow, process and trade, as well as use for rope building, and was essential to the economy. John Adams also references these discussions with Jefferson and believed in that policy.

Finally, I think we need to demand answers as to why our government has been so contradictory and evasive when it comes to cannabis and its products, including hemp. It's time to take marijuana off schedule controls and to allow our states to operate facilities that can receive bank loans and no longer need to worry that their dispensaries can be legally seized and shut down by the federal government.

Kim Kilbourn is a retired clinical social worker. He lives in Peoria.