The old adage "There’s no time like the present” gains new meaning in a world where leading scientists tell us we must act now to stop the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

The new year offers a must-seize opportunity to save our planet. With no action from the current Administration in Washington D.C., hope rests with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the 24 other governors who have joined the U.S. Climate Alliance. This consortium is taking action to achieve the goal of the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025. Climate Alliance states are now developing detailed action plans.

American Farmland Trust believes every state's plan must prioritize support for regenerative farming practices that build soil health and sequester carbon.

Drawing carbon from the air and storing it in agricultural soils offers an available, low-cost, and proven way to address climate change. Beyond this, no other option to combat climate change comes with more of the benefits we need for a sustainable future, food security, flood control and fire protection, water filtration, home for wildlife and biodiversity.

By some estimates, as much as one-third of the carbon in our atmosphere could be returned to the soil through aggressive adoption of regenerative farming practices worldwide. And the United States, with 10% of the planet’s arable land, can make a difference.

As American Farmland Trust’s climate director, Dr. Jennifer Moore-Kucera, testified before Congress in October, broader adoption of just two regenerative practices — cover crops and no-till — could reduce greenhouse gas levels by 148 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents per year. And full adoption could result in a drop of 294 million tons. That’s the equivalent of removing 62.4 million cars from our roadways.

To assist Climate Alliance states, American Farmland Trust has developed a tool that quantifies the current use and impact of key regenerative practices and then estimates the potential to sequester more carbon if these practices are applied more broadly, given the specific farmland resources in a state or region.

Among three key Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana and Iowa), the potential is significant. Preliminary estimates developed by Dr. Moore-Kucera and USDA’s Dr. Daniel Manter show if all cropland in the region adopted legume cover crops and converted to no-till practices, greenhouse gas levels would drop by 73.7 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents per year. That’s the same amount of carbon that would be pulled out of the atmosphere by 1.2 billion new trees during a 10-year period.

Achieving such impacts will require incentives that help farmers adopt regenerative practices. Farmers care deeply about their land and work hard to be good environmental stewards. Yet farmers operate in a risky low-margin business where they cannot afford to take all the actions our planet needs without assistance.

It could prove challenging for states to craft bold strategies to help farmers combat climate change — as it’s unfamiliar territory. Illinois is ahead of other states in this arena, but still needs to do more. When it comes to soil health and carbon capture, states have deferred to federal conservation programs. Those federal programs do a lot of good — but not at the level the climate crisis demands.

By advancing regenerative farming practices in creative ways, states can support farmers and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and put forward new models that hold promise to shape federal policy in the future — greatly multiplying the impact.

I applaud Gov. Pritzker and his administration for recognizing farming’s potential, and the need to act now. But the responsibility extends further. It’s up to all of us, as citizens and consumers, to ensure 2020 is the year when farming becomes a centerpiece of action to combat climate change.

John Piotti is president of American Farmland Trust.