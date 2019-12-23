A leading evangelical Christian magazine, Christianity Today, founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, on Thursday called for President Trump to be removed from office.

This is notable because Trump's core support includes a lot of evangelical Christians who have been willing to overlook his obvious ethical and moral lapses.

Christianity Today framed Trump's impeachment as a partisan move by the Democrats, but also pointed out "the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president's political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral."

Then the piece got to the core issue, one that should resonate across the political spectrum — but which so many Republicans haven't been able to bring themselves to acknowledge.

"The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration," the paper wrote. "He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone — with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders — is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused."

What was Trump's response? The usual bombast and insults. This is getting so old.

If the president had a cogent counter argument to make against the indictment by Christianity Today, one hopes he'd make it. But he's incapable of offering a reasoned rebuttal to criticism.

Time was, when Trump attacked someone it was noteworthy. But as his war against his critics expands — as do the ranks of his critics — bombast has remained at a fever pitch.

His responses have become predictable — insult, brag about some achievement (real or imagined) unrelated to the issue at hand, pronounce the other side to be something just short of evil incarnate — and irrelevant. It's all background noise.

Oddly, that's also what the this spotlight-hogging president seems to fear the most — not getting removed from office so much as becoming irrelevant.

It can't happen soon enough.