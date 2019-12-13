The holidays are here. Before I finish wrapping presents and get on the road to visit family, I’m asking my hosts one simple thing: If you have guns in your home, can you tell me how they are secured?

There are an estimated 13 million households in this country that have both children and guns. In a majority of those households, the kids know where the guns are. One study found more than 70% of kids in gun-owning households know where the gun is stored, and 36% of those kids had actually handled the gun without their parents knowing.

Too often, when children find unsecured guns, tragedy occurs. They shoot siblings or friends, or they turn the weapon on themselves. More than 600 children die by suicide each year using a gun.

The single most important thing we as adults can do to keep these tragedies from happening is to secure guns. We need to keep them unloaded and locked up separately from ammunition. And we need to keep each other accountable by asking that one simple question before we bring our kids or grandkids over to play.

Yes, it’s awkward at first. We’ve been socialized to believe guns are a taboo subject. But they shouldn’t be. We’re talking about the safety of our children.

Martha Plog, Springfield