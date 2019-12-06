Donald Trump has succeeded like no president has done before. He set out to destroy our democracy and from all indications that I have seen, it has been accomplished better than Russia, Bin Laden and ISIS together. He has left many federal positions empty, hired people for positions that they are not qualified for or want to dismantle the agencies they were hired to lead. Most agencies are unable to function properly leading to more distrust of our government to do anything right which fits perfectly to sow distrust of the government.

Very few people in America trust any politician and the ones that do are only trusting the people that the propaganda machine has told them to trust. That propaganda machine is not any one network that actually reports the facts but the machine that spreads lies via multiple media outlets such as FOX News, mysterious websites, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Because people get so-called news from all these locations which are really more just echo chambers, it must be true.

Soon, the House that is trying to bring back trust in government will impeach the president, but the Senate will ordain Trump as the American King with the power of God to do anything for himself but not his job for America. The final coronation of Trump as King and the Republican Party as his court will be if he wins re-election and Republicans remain in power in the Senate. Repeat after me: Long Live King Trump!

Robert A. Rodgers, Greenville