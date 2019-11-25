We continue to read more incomplete articles about the Illinois pension crisis. These articles lack context about how this crisis occurred. Illinois governments (city, county, town, state) had annual obligations for over 20 years to pay cash annually into pension funds which was not done, including in Peoria. They did not make these payments while misleading taxpayers about having balanced budgets, which they did not.

Peoria used its cash on other expenses, while running up a huge “charge card” balance from the unpaid pension obligations. Peoria knowingly and dishonestly misled taxpayers. This started over 10 years ago. Once the state of Illinois funding law went into effect, Peoria had to, in effect, make two yearly payments. One payment was the catch-up pension payment (charge card balance), and one payment for current year incurred obligations.

Peoria allowed its expenses to increase while jeopardizing future years with bloated expense obligations. They allowed expenses to increase and when the day of reckoning arrived, Peoria not only needed to reduce expenses, it needed to start paying their past-due credit card amounts. Since Peoria knowingly misled taxpayers, they have to drastically raise taxes and fees because it doesn't have the political will to reduce expenses.

Actuaries informed Peoria long ago of all of this, but were ignored. This is why Illinois is one of the highest tax states in the nation. These pensions are more generous than 90% of my hundreds of clients’ pensions. What can be done to solve this issue? Very little. The few solutions presented are very minor at best including the recent pension consolidation law. Raise Peoria taxes much higher, more complaining while allowing expenditures to increase is what is and will be happening.

Carl Woodward, Bloomington