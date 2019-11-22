I am contacting you as a graduate student in social work at the University of Illinois to discuss the benefits of social workers being involved and working with law enforcement. With all the crime in society, a social worker would be a valuable asset to provide support to victims, resources to families and friends who are in need of help, and a support for police officers who are witnessing horrific scenes.

Social workers know a variety of resources from food banks to housing. They know how to be supportive to members of the community and know the right thing to say, most of the time. What is the first thing you think of when you hear of a social worker? I have heard “Aren’t you the person who takes kids away?” or “That is not a profession that pays you very much.” Social workers are there to provide support to families who are in need, they are there to protect children from trauma and keep them safe. Social workers are not in this profession because they want to make a lot of money, they are in social work for the outcome, not for the income. Most people don’t think of social workers as a support, or someone to go to when you are in need of help or resources.

Law enforcement works with members in the community daily whether it be someone calling for help due to mental health issues or officers being called to respond to a crime or a domestic dispute. Someone who is having mental health issues may need someone to provide them with support and complete an assessment to get them the help they need. A burglar may be stealing as a last resort to help someone they love or to support a drug habit. An abuser may have grown up witnessing abuse, with no help to get out of the situation, resulting in them following the pattern of violence.

A social worker being involved in calls such as those mentioned above, may be able to help someone who is in desperate need.

As a social worker who sees the need for help and resources on a regular basis, I feel as though social workers and law enforcement should work together to connect people with help they need.

Hannah Maloney is a graduate student in social work at the University of Illinois. She lives in West Peoria.