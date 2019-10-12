I was pleased to see the the comments by U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger criticizing President Trump about his comments on a potential civil war. For some time it has appeared that Republicans agreed with Trump on all he has tweeted or said. How sad. From the time Trump was elected he has acted like he is God. I have been very ashamed that no one had the nerve to stand up to him. I realize if you publicly disagree with Trump you are subject to one of his nasty tweets, but that is not fatal. Get some backbone and ignore his ranting!

He is an immoral man, crude, vulgar, a liar and a bully. He has insulted foreign leaders as well as our own. He has degraded the office and made the USA the laughingstock of the planet, and he thinks he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. I think not!

Nancy Craig, Wyoming