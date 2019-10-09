Illinois state government will soon take away money designated to fund services for low income residents of East St Louis and instead pay it to its municipal workers pension fund.

The state has taken similar actions in Harvey and North Chicago, two other low-income communities. As a result, each community has (or will, in the case of East St Louis) cut staff providing services to community residents.

These three low-income communities are not alone — according to Wirepoints, hundreds of other smaller Illinois communities have chosen to provide current services instead of fully funding required pension payments and will likely have their state aid money seized and redirected to their government employee pension plans.

This is because the State of Illinois’ policy is to pay debts to Wall Street and pensions to former government workers first and then, if and only to the extent there’s money left over, provide services to residents.

Abe Lincoln described our republic as “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” The deepening financial crisis across the state now implicates first principles about government: What of government “for the people” in Illinois?

Incurring debts to finance capital projects and offering workers a competitive wage and benefit package is ancillary to a government for people. But, in Illinois, paying debts and paying lifetime incomes to the government’s leaders and workers has become government’s primary purpose.

So, our leaders obsess over raising revenue to pay the state’s creditors, not to provide improved services. Kiplinger’s just determined in a study that Illinois is already the most taxed state in the union — but toward what end?

The people hurt most as Illinois and its municipalities fail are those who need government services the most: the powerless. Illinois, Chicago and, at the state’s behest, Harvey, North Chicago and East St Louis, serve their creditors to the detriment of their residents.

Where are the wise and good people demanding government restructure its debts to serve people? If the state’s debts to Wall Street and retired workers are overwhelming the very purpose of our government — to provide for the health, safety and welfare of its people — then surely those debts must be cut and the pensions adjusted.

Under the Federal bankruptcy code, Illinois has the right to allow municipalities to restructure liabilities through a court process. Chicago pays very high interest rates because Illinois has the right under federal law to permit Chicago and other towns to reduce debts in a restructuring — and the hedge funds holding Chicago’s bonds know Chicago’s debts will indeed be restructured, sooner or later.

Other municipalities of every size and for many different reasons have availed themselves of this federal process for forcing losses on creditors and to assure that government serves its people first. Detroit is smaller than Chicago, larger than East St Louis, and its financial distress had other causes, but Detroit’s renewal started with a bankruptcy restructuring that modestly adjusted pensions and imposed even greater cuts on bond holders.

Restructuring Chicago and other Illinois municipalities is inevitable, so sooner rather than later is best for Illinoisans. Once Illinois unleashes Chicago, Harvey, North Chicago, East St Louis to cut their debts and adjust their pensions, local taxes will stabilize, services will improve, and population (and the tax base) will stop eroding. It’s the right move for government workers worried about their pensions, too: the stronger the tax base, the better and more sustainable a new pension deal will be.

Wall Street, on the other hand, benefits from a later bankruptcy filing because bond holders collect their premium interest rates longer, which mitigates their eventual losses. And Illinois politicians who are neither wise nor good also seek to postpone a restructuring to avoid a political reckoning for those that facilitated this financial crisis.

Our government of the people, by the people, for the people is not secured by the parchment on which our Founders set forth a structure for our government, but by the character and actions of the people who comprise the government in each succeeding generation.

In our lifetimes, Illinois succumbed to government of the corrupt, by the machine, for the benefit of its political leaders and others in government. The Land of Lincoln can and must do better: a government that prioritizes debt service over serving the people, especially the powerless, is perverse and deserves to perish.

Richard Porter is a lawyer in Chicago and is Illinois’ National Committeeman on the Republican National Committee