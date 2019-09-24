Why is it that when we have a president whose behavior puts our security interests in peril, our political parties can't confront the threat together?

Here we have a whistleblower from the intelligence community who found a "promise" that President Trump made to a foreign leader "so alarming" the "official who had worked at the White House went to the inspector general of the intelligence community."

If what Trump did is innocent, you'd assume the White House would want everything to become public so the president could be cleared of suspicion.

Instead, the White House and Justice Department are ripping apart systems of accountability put in place to prevent the abuse of the substantial powers we have given our intelligence services. This is part of a larger undertaking by Trump to block Congress from receiving information or hearing from witnesses, which is part of Congress' constitutionally sanctioned work of keeping an eye on the executive branch.

We have become so accustomed to what is blandly called "political polarization" that we don't think there is any mystery about why the Republicans rally to Trump no matter what he does or what dangers our republic might face.

And so far, this extreme partisanship has worked for Trump and his party. Attorney General William Barr's false account of what special counsel Robert Mueller concluded in his probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election poisoned the public debate because it sat there for weeks before the report itself was released.

The lie that Mueller had cleared Trump took hold just enough that it turned the discussion of "partisanship" on its head. If Democrats pursued impeachment, the Trumpists argued, they would be the partisans. Fear that this ploy would work has made Democrats in swing districts wary of impeachment. Thus did Trump get an additional benefit from Barr's initial falsehood, backed up by his own party: While Democrats are united in condemning Trump's behavior, they are divided on the impeachment question. A split opposition is exactly what Trump wants and needs.

The lesson to Trump so far: If lying and stonewalling work, and your own party is too afraid to challenge you, stick with the program.

Republican politicians who know how dangerous this situation is prefer to stay in their bunkers and hope to survive. The GOP's electorate is dominated by Trump's supporters. Staying mum provides protection from opponents inside their own party. By playing for time, these taciturn Republicans will be able to tell us once Trump is gone how they knew all along just how bad he was.

But when the greatest threat to our country is the corruption of our constitutional system, might at least some of the GOP's politicians decide there are worse things than losing a primary, or being upbraided by Fox News?

E.J. Dionne writes for The Washington Post. Contact him at ejdionne@washpost.com