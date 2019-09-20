U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, is in the middle of her first six-year term in the Senate, so she isn’t up for re-election until 2022 and may not be getting the attention of some people who will be on the ballot next year.

But in these turbulent political times, freshman Sen. Duckworth is being quite direct as she speaks about national and world issues — and President Donald Trump.

An example came just this week, following the drone attacks on oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia, and Trump’s early talk that indicated potential serious military action aimed at Iran.

“There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of the attack, and under what terms we would proceed,” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Duckworth’s statement, in part, said: “With his ‘locked and loaded’ language, Donald Trump seems to want to be viewed like some sort of John Wayne character, but in the same tweet proudly broadcasts that he’s awaiting further instructions from Saudi Arabia, a kingdom that openly murders journalists,” she said, referring to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. A United Nations report blames the murder on Saudis, but Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had professed ignorance of Khashoggi’s fate.

“In times like these,” Duckworth added, “our leaders should be acting in America’s best interests, not kowtowing to monarchs and dictators.”

A much-quoted Duckworth missive at the president came in February 2018, after Trump indicated Democrats who hadn’t applauded at his State of the Union address days earlier could be called “treasonous.”

“I swore an oath — in the military and in the Senate — to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Duckworth tweeted, “not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap.”

Trump received five draft deferments during the Vietnam War — one because of bone spurs.

Duckworth is a veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in Iraq in 2004.

And last month, when Trump said he would use money from other military priorities to build a wall along the southern border, Duckworth gave a 9-minute Senate floor speech in which she protested that move.

From Trump’s talk of inviting the Taliban to Camp David near this year’s anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to his being caught on tape in the past “bragging about assaulting women,” — a reference to the Access Hollywood tape with discussion of grabbing women, which rump says was just talk, not action — Duckworth said she fears too many people, including members of the Senate, “have become numb to this repeated debasing of the presidency.”

“We must hold Donald Trump accountable for his vow and for his lies,” she said. “Trump promised every American … that they wouldn’t have to spend a dime on his wall, pledging that Mexico would pick up the tab. … This was a lie. Mexico isn’t paying for his wall. Our service members and their families are.”

John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, is a Peoria native, journalist and author who lived in Washington, D.C., for more than 20 years, covering Congress for Market News International. He also wrote for Washington Diplomat, a monthly magazine.

“While some Democrats have been thrown off stride by President Trump’s erratic behavior and policies, Senator Duckworth seems to have found a confident and compelling narrative,” Shaw said. “Her life story, with her extensive military service and grievous war injuries, gives her a stature and even an impunity to hammer away at the president. She does not dodge or weave or look for the safest ground to challenge Trump and Senate Republican Leader MITCH McCONNELL. She goes at them directly, frontally, with fierce and unapologetic rhetoric. It seems like she is almost daring them to take her on. She seems confident that her record will stand in stark and favorable contrast to the records and actions of Trump and McConnell.”

Duckworth, 51, of Hoffman Estates, got into politics after U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, of Springfield, met her at Walter Reed military hospital, and had her attend a State of the Union address as his guest in 2005. She began calling him as she advocated for veterans, and he suggested she run for Congress. She lost a race in 2006, but was named director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, and then was an assistant U.S. secretary for Veterans Affairs before winning a U.S. House seat in 2012. She defeated former U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Illinois, in 2016 to win her Senate seat.

“When Tammy Duckworth speaks on national defense and our veterans, the Senate listens,” Durbin said. “She earned her credibility the hard way. I’m blessed to have such a great friend and ally by my side always fighting for Illinois.”

Illinois has been trending Democratic, but come 2022, and assuming Duckworth will be in the running, she will certainly face a challenge from the GOP. State Rep. David McSweeney, R-Barrington Hills, has said he’s not running for re-election to the Illinois House next year and may seek statewide office — possibly the U.S. Senate — in 2022.

“I think Sen. Duckworth is a good person, and she’s obviously served our country honorably,” McSweeney said. But he added — giving an indication of a possible future race — that “she’s focuses on political rhetoric and not getting things done.” An example he used was her vote against Trump’s tax cut, pushed by Republicans but denigrated by Democrats as mainly helping top earners and big corporations.

Despite Illinois’ recent move to the Democratic side, McSweeney also sees a coming “tax rebellion” in the state that could help the GOP regain ground.

Time will tell. In the meantime, it looks as if Duckworth will continue to speak out between now and 2022.

