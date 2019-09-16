The U.S.Constitution is the world’s longest living constitution since the Roman Republic, 506-31 BC.

Today, Sept. 17, 1787, marks the birth of our nation when the Constitution was sent to the “People” for ratification. Yet. its date is hardly known.

Perhaps it’s because few find it as inspiring as the visions embedded in the Declaration of Independence, the soul of America. That’s a hard one to beat. Our Constitution is also a precise and concise legal document, not an easy read.

But a soul without a body is not of this world. Concrete and practical political structures are needed, or social and violent chaos reigns. Without that, visions are limited to feel good statements with multiple interpretations.

The Founders soon realized the “spirit of good will” between the 13 Independent States, that was declared in the Declaration, was failing miserably. Every state was acting autonomously, leaving all of them prey to the British, French and Spanish empires.

The times required fleet of foot leaders who could collaborate for the greater good. A meeting was quickly convened with representatives from the Independent States. It was closed to the public; and the 55 attendees were sworn to secrecy. Sessions were not recorded. The idea was to free participants from public pressure and the politicization of every uttered word.

Members freely expressed themselves without back-home repercussions. Representatives from radically different state cultures had to make compromises, or there would be no Union. Amazingly, within five months of collaboration there was a Constitution for the American people to ratify.

The Preamble states its purpose:

"We, The People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, institute domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

In a nutshell, the people’s freedom is the Constitution’s center piece, justice and liberty for all. The framers of the Constitution were governed by their experiences, knowledge and insights about human nature, not some abstract political or moral theory.

They knew well that the human factor is the Achilles' heel of every form of government. As Madison famously noted: “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” So, they devised a government that would address the natural propensities of humankind. Chief among the natural desires was the appetite for power. A divided government where “interest was pitted against interest” would prevent any one branch from becoming a supreme leader.

On the other hand, conflict is inherent in human relationships. In a nation where freedom to pursue one’s interests is primary conflicts become endless. And without compromises and concessions democracies run amok.

Our Founders knew Roman history. Their principal learning: Discord was a death blow to any republic. Like an untreated cancer it would slowly devour the body.

The Roman historian, Sallust, captured the moribund state of republican Rome in 41 BC: “The political divisions were so bad because politicians were motivated more by hatred than by patriotism. … When parties do anything to defeat their opponents … they destroy great states.”

Ten years later, the Roman Republic was dead. Discord had replaced a republican government with a Caesar. For the people could no longer rule themselves.

In Lincoln’s famous Peoria Speech, on Oct. 16, 1854, he spoke about “the genius of discord” — an uncanny and deceptive force of many forms — that possessed the nation. Political violence and murders had already begun. The “genius of discord” would greatly expand that number. Between 620,000 and 850,000 were killed on the Civil War battlefields.

Discord is always flushed with self-righteousness and outrage. It justifies every and any act. Annihilation of its opposition is its ultimate aim. That “genius of discord” now taints all political discussions and differences and mimicked by the media. But will anyone stop it?

The backbone of the great American experiment is the Constitution. Yet it only works to the extent that our representatives exert self-restraint and collaborate for the common good. And “We, the People” have the duty to hold them accountable and exert similar restraint in relating with fellow citizens.

This hinges upon a cultural infrastructure of virtues: self-control, tolerance and mutual respect. But the crisis of our time is a culture fragmented by discord, machinations and deceit. It’s rapidly reaching W.B. Yeats’ analysis that: “The best have lost all conviction while the worst are filled with passionate intensity.”

We’ll either collaborate for the good of the nation or some Caesar will rule us.

John F. Gilligan, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist from Groveland, is president emeritus of Fayette Companies/Human Service Center. His email is jfgilligan@hotmail.com.