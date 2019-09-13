Joe Biden and Jeb Bush have more in common than their initials. Jeb was considered the GOP’s front runner in the 2016 election. Biden has had that role for the Democrats in this cycle.

Bush was the establishment candidate. His brother and his father had served three terms collectively as leader of the free world. The senior President Bush also had been vice-president for two terms under Ronald Reagan. “W” had been governor of Texas. Jeb himself had been governor of Florida. Politics was the family business. His views on most issues were well known: he is a solid conservative.

But in a historically large field in the primaries, he seemed a little too staid, a little too middle-of-the-road. After eight years of Obama, the Republican partisans wanted a stronger personality, someone who thought outside of the box. As the primaries progressed and the voters made known their will, the others dropped out, one by one, including Jeb Bush. Donald Trump became the new Republican standard bearer, and ultimately, our next president.

This election cycle, Joe Biden is the presumptive leader of the Democrats. He had been a U.S. senator for decades, and served two terms as vice-president. This time also, the Democrats field a historically large group of hopefuls, even larger than the GOP did four years ago. And, as with the GOP, there are those who have no chance at all, some of which have already been eliminated. The more viable candidates, including Biden, will have several more debates, with each debate likely to shrink the field further.

By the beginning of the spring primaries, only three or four candidates will remain. Whether Biden is part of that group is anyone’s guess. Of one thing I am almost certain: many of the rank-and-file Democrats want someone who is as far opposite of President Trump as possible.

That person, whomever it might be, is not Joe Biden. He is too much of a centrist; too much an old establishment Democrat. Like Jeb Bush in 2016, Biden will be an asterisk on the 2020 election.

Michael Mendola Jr. is a retired sales engineer. He lives in Wenona.