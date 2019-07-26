Once again, President Trump, the ultimate puppet master, has pulled the strings on a trap, and the Democrats and media (sadly including our own Journal Star) have jumped in feet first. It's amazing how the man can control the national narrative with just a few tweets. The outrage against Trump supposedly making racist remarks (race was never mentioned) of the four congresswomen in The Squad is laughable.

These women, and increasingly so the Democrat Party, have demonstrated a hatred for our republic, our constitutional system and traditional American values.

Trump knew exactly what he was doing. He has successfully made these congresswomen and their associates the new face of the Democrat Party. The idea of defending them against attacks is ludicrous.

All Trump has now done is successfully focused America's attention on just how far-left the Democrats have moved in the past few years.

Scott Thompson, Tremont