This nation fought a disastrous Civil War to give rights to a group that had been assumed not to be human beings. Those on one side insisted they needed a controversial practice to maintain their livelihood. Without it, too many would suffer the loss of their property, wealth, well-being and way of life. The property in question had been declared less than human by the government. The government, therefore, had no right to interfere with their personal business. Besides, their opponents were evil, manipulative people with nefarious intentions.

Those on the other side did not deny these concerns. They simply asserted the ones being harmed by the practice were human beings, and the law must protect them, not because of the state's interest, but because of their own inherent dignity and worth.

How similar are these arguments to those in the abortion debate! I hope history does not repeat itself.

Mary Ann Schafer, Peoria