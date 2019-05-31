According to recent news reports Trump, citing immigration crisis, threatened to cut off financial aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. It will be instructive to study briefly the etiology of this crisis, especially vis-à-vis above three countries.

First consider El Salvador. According to 1980 Annual Report of Council on Hemispheric Affairs, "more people have died in El Salvador during the past year, largely as the result of government-controlled right-wing 'death squad' killings, than in all other nations of Latin America combined. ... The death toll ... reached almost 10,000." Consequent to this massacre, thousands of refugees, majority being women and children, were driving towards Honduras. While all this was happening with the support of CIA to the repressive El Salvadoran government, popular U.S. media sang the praises of the "reformist" El Salvadoran security forces. There couldn't have been any reporting from El Salvador because all its independent newspapers had been decimated.

Next Guatemala. In 1944, a revolution over there deposed an oppressive despot, and brought about a democratic government that instituted many social and land reforms. It seemed as if Guatemala was on the path towards an independent capitalistic economic system, thereby ridding itself of exploitation by the U.S. multinationals.

These developments sent shock waves among the U.S. corporations. Their main concern was that Guatemala's success at developing an independent economy, and getting rid of military dictatorship would set a dangerous precedent for other Latin American countries, thus endangering their hegemony over them.

So in 1954, the U.S. orchestrated in Guatemala a violent coup that brought down the democratically elected government headed by Jacobo Arbenz. That ended the "ten years of civilian and reformist government." This resulted in large-scale hunger, disappearances and murders. These atrocities continue to this day.

Similar violent and exploitative stories hold for Honduras and many other neighboring countries. It is clear that the USA bears a heavy responsibility for their plight. Discontinuing aid to them won't solve any problem. According to Latin American expert Adriana Beltran, "it's illogical and it's irresponsible," because it will increase unemployment, and poverty, "and will eventually lead to more migration."

If Trump is earnest about solving the immigration crisis, then instead of supporting dictatorships and wanting to spend billions on a wall, he better do something to bring some prosperity and hope across the border — e.g. improving agriculture, building some schools, hospitals and bettering infrastructure. This may solve the crisis for good.

But considering what Trump is, who can be optimistic if he'll ever do any of these things.

Himat Batra is an associate professor emeritus with Bradley University's Department of Computer Science. He lives in Peoria.