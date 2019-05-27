The warm weather is upon us and so are the injuries that go with it.

Concussion, TBIs, brain anoxia, heat stroke, heart attacks, and strokes. These are only to name a few.

Make your kids wear a helmet when riding a bike. Take precautions when around a pool. Drink plenty of water when in heat, get out of the heat when your body quits sweating. These are only a few brain injuries that occur. There are 1.5 million a year — one every 20 seconds, and there more head injuries than any disease in the United States. It is a silent disease that many will not admit to.

Take precaution as there is no cure, and it affects not only the survivor but the whole family. Those of you who ride, you can decide; look out for the other guy as they don't look out for you. Texting and driving kills.

Chris Hess, President, Brain Injury Support Group, Hanna City