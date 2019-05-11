New York’s Appellate Division, First Department, decided that your chance of becoming a saint is enhanced by being buried in Peoria, Illinois, versus St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

In Cunningham vs. Trustees of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, decided on March 5, they affirmed a decision that ordered that Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s body be moved from beneath a crypt at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to St. Mary’s Cathedral in Peoria 60 years after his death. Why? To enhance his ability to become a saint.

“To the extent respondents argue that the prospect of Archbishop Sheen's sainthood is speculative and that a disinterment should not be ordered on that basis, the argument is unavailing. … While it is undisputed that burial in a crypt at St. Patrick's Cathedral is a high honor, the testimony of Archbishop Sheen's family and respondents' witness Monsignor Hilary C. Franco demonstrates that Archbishop Sheen lived with an even higher intent and purpose in mind, namely to attain Heaven and, if at all possible, sainthood.”

There you have it. The New York’s First Department holds that Peoria is where one needs to be buried to enhance one’s chances of canonization. One hopes that the Supreme Being is reading the First Department opinions.

Michael Friedman

La Quinta, California