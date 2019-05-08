While it's way past time to raise the Illinois part of the tax on fuel, 19 cents per gallon is too much. Iowa put another 10 cents on its tax a few years back, and that would be about right. Such a large increase could take the pressure off Congressman Darin LaHood and his colleagues to raise the federal part of the tax, but who wants that? Both taxes have been stuck for 25 years.

Vehicle registration fees should not be raised at all. The cost of $101 just to put a vehicle on the road is already too much, and possession of a driver's license has no relationship to the amount of wear and tear on our roads. The amount of fuel burned relates directly to the need for maintenance, and is the fairest way to pay for it.

If the federal government fails again to fund an "infrastructure" plan this year, Illinois could raise our tax again. To keep things simple, we could tolerate an increase to 30 cents (total) per gallon, but doubling the tax in one year is just not reasonable.

Dana Walker

Macomb