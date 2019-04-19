Suddenly, we have a bumper crop of current events, crying out for comment:

• The problem with paying someone to take the college entrance exams for your kid, or bribing the rowing coach to give him or her a scholarship even though they’ve never rowed a boat, is that you have to have an uncomfortable conversation with your kid.

You have to explain that these extraordinary, expensive, risky measures are necessary because, well, let’s just say, Honey, you aren’t exactly the brightest bulb in the pack. You’ve never been accused of being the sharpest knife in the drawer.

Your pride and joy might be a few fries short of a Happy Meal. And yet mom and dad are determined to get their offspring into a school full of brighter bulbs, sharper knives, and regulation Happy Meals. Talk about an awkward conversation.

Are you doing a kid who is a little slow on the uptake a favor by cheating? I think not.

And how about the guy who takes entrance exams for these kids? Couldn’t a bright guy like that find honest work?

• An ad running on television features Joe Namath telling us he was unaware of certain Medicare benefits. He says he was surprised to learn that he is entitled to free transportation to medical appointments.

Is there anyone out there who thinks Broadway Joe needs a ride to the doctor? Again, I think not.

• Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders – a fan of democratic socialism, whatever that is – had to explain last week how a guy who rails against the rich somehow had an income of over $1 million last year.

Sanders explained that he wrote a best-selling book. That’s how he made $1 million.

Is this a great country, or what? You make a career out of attacking our system, and railing about “income inequality,” and in favor of making just about everything free for everybody, with precious little concern about what it costs, and you end up a millionaire.

How’s that campaign against income equality going, Bernie?

Maybe Bernie should redistribute his $1 million book bonanza to pay the “fair share” he’s always talking about.

And a word of caution: If he wrote a book criticizing the government in socialist utopia Cuba, Bernie could find himself behind bars. Or worse.

• Since we’re only $22 trillion in debt, and without a care in the world about it, we keep hearing suggestions for more things the government ought to give us for free – health care, college tuition, and a guaranteed income, even for those who “don’t choose to work.”

As long as we’re in such tall cotton budget-wise, I’ve got some free stuff that guys my age would appreciate. How about free diet beer to help combat the obesity epidemic? And we need free “relaxed fit” trousers, to improve our self image. Free guacamole to add excitement to our otherwise drab lives. Free extra-large t-shirts from Bass Pro Shops. Maybe even make those cool rubber and leather combo boots from L.L. Bean free, too.

Since our country is in such great fiscal shape, and that congresswoman from New York says we only have 12 years before the end of the world, let’s spread the money we don’t have around.

• We saw on television the other day some students at the University of Missouri at Kansas City kicking up a fuss over a speaker who dared suggest that there are fundamental differences between men and women. They yelled at the guy, gave him the old middle-finger salute, and shouted down his speech.

I said to The Wife: “Anyone who has ever been married knows there’s a big difference between men and women.”

She added: “And anyone who has ever seen the other side naked.”

• As angry as we all are at each other, you would think that Robert Mueller concluded that President Trump colluded with the Russians to win the election, instead of just the opposite.

But, even a finding of no collusion doesn’t make much difference in a world in which both sides see each other as irredeemably despicable.

The answer to Rodney “can’t we all just get along” King is simple:

No.

