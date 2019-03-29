When Governor Pritzker was elected, he pledged to lead Illinois on a new economic revival and listen to Republicans in doing so. My hopes were quickly dashed as I watched the new Minimum Wage Law hastily ramrodded through with little input. Illinois has experienced large population losses, while all surrounding states have sizable population gains. Governor Pritzker says this new law will bring working families to Illinois.

This legislation has been pursued to provide a living wage, but estimates vary that only 5 to 15 percent on minimum wage are over the age of 25. What about the large majority under the age of 25? I have talked to many in the business community and most believe this could be harmful for our teenagers, college students, and people with disabilities. McDonald's is already planning on using kiosks to order instead of high school students we are accustomed to. Many other businesses cannot afford to pay higher wages for teenagers or college students. If there are fewer minimum wage jobs available, it will also be difficult for our social service providers to integrate people with disabilities into the work force.

Some businesses are considering leaving Illinois because of the higher Minimum Wage Law. They would not have to go far since our neighboring states have much lower rates. The law does have tax credits for businesses, but doesn’t Springfield know that once wages are paid, many entities operate near break even or a loss, so the tax credits will be of no benefit.

There was also discussion for a lower wage rate for downstate Illinois compared to Chicago. If they want $15 per hour in Chicago, where cost of living is much higher, they can have it. Most downstate businesses say, “Leave us alone, we can’t afford it.” Even New York was smart enough to have a much lower rate outside New York City. Why not have a COI increase every year instead of this 82-percent increase?

The majority party in Illinois has turned a deaf ear towards the business community for several years, nearly bankrupting our state and causing a large exodus of people. Illinois has some of the finest people and the best natural resources but has squandered our finances. We expect better. Let’s repeal and revisit this law because we cannot afford to lose one more person from our wonderful state.

Brian Elsasser is a Peoria County Board member.