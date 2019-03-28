I endorse John Kahl for Mayor for the City of East Peoria. I am very proud to say that my vote will go to John. Over the last several years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with John and I have found that his integrity and dedication to the residents of East Peoria is without question what we need to lead our city. John is a man of his word and will not let “politics” determine what is best for the City or the residents of East Peoria. It’s time we start focusing on what’s best for all our residents.

After serving 20 ears in the military and another 20 years working for the tax payers of our community, I feel that I am a good judge of character. John has proven to me that he has what it takes to lead our community in a way that is fiscally responsible and for all our residents.

Michael D. Johnson

East Peoria