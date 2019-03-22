East Peorians will, for the first time in a dozen years, have a new mayor. Incumbent Dave Mingus is retiring, and two council members are vying to succeed him.

Tim Jeffers, 61, and a retiree from Caterpillar, is finishing his third term as commissioner. First-term commissioner John Kahl, 53, is a territory manager for Sysco Guest Supply. Both men are East Peoria natives and active across the community in local organizations.

Whoever wins will chair a five-member council with at least three new members, possibly four.

The city has been in growth mode over the last decade with impressive work done to transform the Levee District and surrounding areas into what they are today. Jeffers was a supporter of the process, arguing each step taken has bolstered future ones; Kahl had concerns about the public subsidies to private developers. This page, too, had concerns from the outset about how the incentives were doled out, socializing the risk to taxpayers while rewarding private developers.

There have been several tight years for city finances, coming in part as the city pays down the bonds it issued for some of that construction.

Kahl has concerns that some parts of the development, such as Bass Pro, aren't generating enough money to cover the cost of bonds, meaning TIF revenue from other parts of the Levee District must be moved to cover the shortfall. He's big on the city living within its means on future endeavors.

Jeffers cites Bass Pro as a reason Levee District facilities such as Costco chose to come to the city. "As a package, it really pays for itself," he says. And, he forecasts that the belt-tightening of today will be followed by flush years when the bonds begin to be paid off late next decade, TIF districts begin to expire in the early 2030s, and pure revenue flows in.

That's a long time to hold one's fiscal breath, but those are decisions past councils made that today's leaders must grapple with.

Brick-and-mortar retail across the country has taken a hit of late, though East Peoria's new development has thus far bucked the trend. Yet for a city that has bet so much on it lately, caution should be the watchword with future growth. Both candidates would like to see the city diversify more, adding residential and entertainment components in the Levee District. Kahl says the city needs to find something totally unlike what's available in the region already; Jeffers is keen on a 2,000-plus seat theater as one option.

Kahl is less enamored of city staff's reliance on longtime, outside city attorney Dennis Triggs — a concern that we've heard elsewhere over the years. From this vantage point, the ability of the new mayor and council to attract and empower a new, solid city administrator is key to doing so.

Each candidate has some rough spots. Kahl's developed a bit of a pugnacious reputation, and we like to see our mayors building consensus among smoothly operating councils. Jeffers can stand to clear up his communication, both on campaign mailers related to pensions and on key promises for election. During his March 8 interview, he pledged a plan "to spend $2 million a year, $2.5 million, real quick on streets." Pressed for details then he was cagey, promising to reveal it "later."

We're still waiting, and 10 days out from the April 2 election, voters shouldn't be.

With emphasis on the caution that he must productively lead a council of which he is just one vote in five, John Kahl is endorsed.