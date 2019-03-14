The Peoria Journal Star carried a recent Op-ed by Paul Armentano, the deputy director of NORML — the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. The op-ed was titled:

“Trials suggest marijuana can help fight opioid abuse.” Would that a fix to the opioid epidemic were that easy!

Armentano’s assessment of the efficacy of using marijuana to fight the opioid epidemic is wildly optimistic. In a 2018 article, "Why Marijuana Will Not Fix the Opioid Epidemic," Dr. Kenneth Finn, a pain medicine physician, gives an overview of the situation and concludes: “There is sufficient and expanding evidence demonstrating that medical marijuana use will not curb the opioid epidemic.”. This article lists multiple references at its end that allows any and all with sufficient scientific background to review the data causing Dr. Finn to reach his conclusions, something that is lacking in the breezy, pseudo-scientific op-ed by Mr. Armentano.

Raymond Bertino, M.D., UICOMP clinical professor

Peoria