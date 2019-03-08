We could call it the “Hayseed Me.”

It crops up now and then during election seasons. When you hear it, you know you are being talked down to. Some politician wants to get down on our level, and throws in the Hayseed Me.

(In the news biz, we have been using the “Editorial We” for generations, referring to ourselves as “we” when we write editorials. We think this, we think that. And it sometimes leads to the wonderful response: “Who is this ‘we’ you’re writing about, Mr. Editor? You got a mouse in your pocket?”)

The Hayseed Me appeared a few weeks ago, when Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a video in her kitchen about her intention to run for president. The former Harvard professor looked like “one of us,” standing in her kitchen, explaining, in short words that even we can understand, why the ding-dong heck she wants to be president.

In the video, gesticulating Elizabeth - talking to us like next-door-neighbor Liz - begins by saying this:

“I’m going to go get me a beer.”

And she does. She goes and gets her a beer. And she asks her husband if he would like him a beer, too. But he says he doesn’t want him a beer.

And there it is. The Hayseed Me. My guess is that Harvard professors don’t talk this way. I doubt your average Harvard professor says, “I’m going to go get ME a stack of papers to grade.” You don’t have to be in the Harvard English Department to know that the “me” in “I’m going to go get me a beer” is wrong, and you shouldn’t use it in your term paper.

Except, maybe, when you’re talking to hicks. Rubes. Stump jumpers from out in the sticks. You know, folks whose votes count even though they’re stupid, and say things like “I’m going to go get ME a beer.”

Years ago, when another Massachusetts politician was running for president, the Hayseed Me cropped up at a store somewhere out in Flyover Country. The awkward John Kerry – who was more at home wind surfing – was videoed saying this:

“Is this where I can get me a hunting license?”

And the clerk at the store was polite enough not to reply, “Yes, this is where you can get you a hunting license, you wind-surfing twit.”

Elizabeth and John figured 10-tooth Flyover Country rubes like us can relate to politicians who go get them a beer or hunting license (no doubt a possum hunting license). Sure makes me want to cast me a vote for Elizabeth or John. How ‘bout you?

(One time, the late, great columnist Mike Royko was asked why he didn’t speak to groups in “downstate” Illinois. He wrote that downstate was “full of rubes and stump jumpers.” At least Royko was funny about his contempt.)

To her credit, wild-eyed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not use the Hayseed Me in her kitchen video that appeared last week. In advising young Americans not to propagate the species, she did not say, “I’m not going to have me a baby,” and we can all be thankful for that (not inserting the extra “me,” not not having a baby).

Where, you have to wonder, do these people come from? Has it ever occurred to them that the baby they decide not to have might be the next Jonas Salk? The next Steve Jobs? The next William Shakespeare?

TV host and comedian Bill Maher makes no secret of his contempt for us, arrogantly saying that rubes like us don’t hate our bi-coastal betters – we are envious of them. Bill says Wyoming people like me shop at Target - no Bill, The Wife says Target is too expensive - and we eat food from Chef Boyardee, not Chef Wolfgang Puck. In other words, we’re hopeless rubes.

One has to wonder if Bill has ever seen the Tetons, ever gotten to work in five minutes, ever scored a parking space right in front of the post office, ever smelled sagebrush after a summer rain.

Clueless, condescending Elizabeth and John are less contemptuous than Bill, but it all comes out of the same “I’m better than you” can.

Contact Dave Simpson at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.