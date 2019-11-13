PEKIN — Cleveland “Cleve” Osborn, 83, of Pekin passed away at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2018, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.

Born April 26, 1936, in Hackleburg, Alabama, to Roy and Eva (Cole) Osborn, he married Edith June McAvin on April 4, 1959, in Pekin. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons, David M. (Jami) Osborn of South Pekin and Steven L. Osborn of Manito; eight grandchildren, David M., Kendra, Erin (Santana Powell), Edith and Andrew (Heidi Wells) Osborn, Curtis (Shelbi) Albertsen, Christopher Chambers and Joe Musgrave; nine great-grandchildren, Amiyah, Blake, Malcolm, Landon, Eric, T.J., Douglas, Bradley and Isaiah; one sister, Ann Granneman of Bartonville; several nieces and nephews, including, Lauren, Sarah and Ben and several special people, Kristy Martin, Danelle Lounsberry, Karen Montgomery and Jill Davison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Nina Goodwin and five brothers, Davin, Albert, Julious, Billy and Tommy Osborn.

Cleve served as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He had worked at Corn Products in Pekin as an operator and later at Williams in Pekin retiring in 1998 after 40 years of service.

A loving and devoted husband, father and “Popsey”, Cleve enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved antique cars and watching football but his greatest love was his grandchildren.

Cleve attended Lighthouse Church of God in Pekin and formerly attended Liberty Baptist Church in Pekin.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to staff and especially the nurses on the 7th Floor at UnityPoint Health-Pekin for their compassionate care given to Cleve.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor William Carson will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin. Military rites will be provided by the United States Army and Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family to honor Cleve’s wishes.

