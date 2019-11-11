Harlan Dean Lawson, 79, of Chillicothe, passed away Nov. 7 at UnityPoint Health Proctor Hospital in Peoria.

Dean was born Mar. 22, 1940, in Spring Lake, Ill., to Erastus and Mary (Hasty) Lawson. He married Judith Dian Runyon on February 21, 1960. Dean graduated from Forman High School in Manito in 1958 and worked for Keystone Steel and Wire from 1958 until he retired in 2000. Dean and Judy lived in the Manito area until 2003 when they moved to Chillicothe to be closer to their sons and their families.

Surviving are his wife, Judith; his sons, Michael (Lorelei) Lawson of Chillicothe and Todd (Susan) Lawson of Chillicothe, IL; and seven grandchildren, Shannon, Delaney, Gentry, Greg, Brian, Matthew and Sarah. Also surviving are his siblings, Chuck (Pam) Lawson of Idaho, Earl Lawson of Manito, IL, Shirley (Herman) Kreiling of Mendota, IL, Jim Lawson of Manito, IL, and Sandy of Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Lawson.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com