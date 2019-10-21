PEKIN — Carl E. Frazier, 88, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 2:55 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Pekin Manor.

Carl was born on October 16, 1931, in Pekin to Robert Oren and Nealie (Huffman) Frazier. He married Jan Hoyt on December 17, 1982.

Preceding in death were his parents; one son, Carl Frazier Jr.; three sisters; and two brothers.

Surviving are his wife, Jan of Pekin; three daughters, Kathy (Ron) Anderson of Bloomington, Dara Frazier of Pekin and Jenna E. Frazier of Pekin; three grandchildren, Tony Lewis, Jace Frazier and Kye Frazier.

Carl was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Green Valley. He was an engineer for Caterpillar, Inc. for 39 years retiring on April 1, 1990.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, October 24, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Green Valley with Pastor Chris Sansom and DCE William Kruegar officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens. Carl’s arrangements have been entrusted to Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran School or TAPS.

