Grace Elizabeth “Betty” Brees, 84, of Pekin, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Born Jan. 24, 1935 in Pawtucket, R.I., she was the daughter of Frank and Marjorie (Peck) Manchester. She married Irvan G. “Windy” Brees on Mar. 29, 1954 in Pawtucket, R.I. He died April 19, 2003 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Barbara Benjamin and Eleanor Caughey and one brother, Fred Manchester.

Surviving are two sons, Gary (Laura) Brees of North Pekin and Larry (Sherrill) Brees of Bloomington; three daughters, Kathryn (Greg) Gum, Karen Hohimer, both of Pekin and Julie (Keith) McArdle of Goodfield; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

A devoted homemaker, Betty’s priority in life was her family. She loved baking and was known for giving cards as well as her baked goods to everyone. She enjoyed traveling and was an ardent Chicago Cubs fan. Prior to her marriage, Betty was trained and worked as an x-ray technician. She also had been a Girl Scout leader and a longtime room mother at Wilson School.

Betty was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Pekin, where she was a former Deacon and Elder. She also served the church by starting the prayer chain.

Her memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church in Pekin. Pastor Samuel T. Gibb and David Taylor will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service Wednesday at the church. Private inurnment will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, 1717 Highwood Avenue, Pekin, Ill. 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com