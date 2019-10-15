Audrey Ohlinger, age 94, of Abingdon, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the home of David and Tammie D. Lowe. She was born on November 12, 1924 to the late Paul Kepner and Jessie Wade Kepner. Audrey grew up and lived in Pekin, Illinois; later relocated to Arizona; and made her final home in Abingdon, Virginia. She retired from Caterpillar Inc. where she had worked in the legal department.

In addition to her parents, Audrey was also preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Laurie Manchester of Pekin, IL. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Wolfe; and brother, Les Kepner.

Ms. Ohlinger was a member of Abingdon Newcomers Club; Abingdon Women’s Club and Birthday Club of Abingdon, Virginia. She had chartered the first chapter of the Red Hat Society of Pekin, IL. She attended Abingdon United Methodist Church and had numerous friends who greatly enjoyed her company. Ms. Ohlinger’s greatest passion was gardening and she was well known as the “Flower Lady” of Henderson Court. She had also been an avid Square Dancer in the Challenge Level and traveled for competitions.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie K. Ohlinger and 2 grandchildren of Arizona; one son, Edward Ohlinger (Starla) and 3 grandchildren of Abingdon, Virginia; a granddaughter, Jennifer Manchester of Pekin, Illinois and 4 great grandchildren; a sister, Elaine Blackwell of Missouri. She is also survived by many nieces; nephews and cousins. She leaves behind several close friends, neighbors, and beloved cat “Baby”.

Although her vision failed her in the last years of her life, Audrey never backed down from an opportunity to enjoy the beauty that surrounded her. She was an avid gardener, food enthusiast, cook, and organizer; as well as being extremely involved with several social circles. She had many close friends and enjoyed luncheons, gatherings and events.

A special thanks to the staff of Caris Hospice, Abingdon Transit, Dr. Bruce Higinbothom and staff of Abingdon Family Healthcare. As well as special caregivers and loving supporters: Sondra Boles; Alameda McElraft and Pamela Long for their loving care and support. Audrey also wanted a special acknowledgment of appreciation to David and Tammie D. Lowe for opening their home to Audrey during the final weeks of her journey here on this earth.

Ms. Ohlinger has chosen to be cremated and there will be no services.