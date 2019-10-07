PEKIN – Betty Ruth Jones, 92, of Pekin passed away at 5:20 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.

Born August 29, 192,7 in Pekin to Hanns Christopher and Edith A. (Sancken) Thompson, she married Norman John Jones on January 21, 1961, in Chicago. He died January 26, 2009, in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, John, Robert, Floyd and Richard Thompson of Pontiac.

Surviving are her two sons, Jay Jones and Steve Jones, both of Pekin; four sisters, Dorothy Schrum of Dwight, Ellen (Keith) Girard of Manville, Delores Lockwood of Plainfield, Diane Waldo of Colona, IL; one brother, Kenneth Thompson of Pontiac; and one sister-in-law Ellen Jones of Pekin.

Betty worked for the Treasury Department and for Montgomery Ward in Chicago and Dollar General in Sunnyland.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she served on the Evangelism Committee and volunteered with Ewe’s Treasures.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pekin. Rev. Simeon D. Raddatz will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Cremation will be accorded following the funeral. Burial of cremains will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 700 S. 4th St., Pekin, IL 61554 or Good Shepherd Lutheran School, 3201 Court St., Pekin, IL 61554.

