Josephine Rose Ripper, 85, of Normal, and formerly of Manito, passed away at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Normal.

She was born on February 7, 1934, in Pekin to Nelson E. and Alice F. (Tackman) Scherer. She married Delbert Ripper on May 31, 1951, in Decatur and he preceded her in death on March 10, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Norma Breedlove.

Surviving are four daughters, Alisa Rose (Fred) Bayston of Normal, Anna Marie (Rick) Atkins of Kappa, Adel Sue (Greg) Schroerder of Normal and Anita Jo (Jim) Fongers of Spring Lake, Michigan. Josephine has fifteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Jo was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church Sand Prairie near Green Valley. She enjoyed working in her garden and was very creative with her crafts. During her earlier years, Josephine was a clerk at the Gambles Hardware store for fifteen years, later was a bridal hat maker at Elegant Bridal for five years, and then was a dance instructor at Ripper’s Studio for eight years all in Minonk, Illinois.

Funeral services for Josephine will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019m at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church Sand Prairie. Pastor Chris Sansom will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Sand Prairie Cemetery Green Valley.

Memorials in Josephine’s memory may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church Sand Prairie or to OSF Hospice. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.

Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito is in charge of arrangements.