Lela M. Kiesling, 93, formerly of Mason City, died at 6:09 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

As Lela requested, her body was donated to the Anatomical Gift Association for medical education and research. A private burial will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mason City Area Nursing Home, 520 North Price Street, Mason City, IL 62664.

She was born November 25, 1925, in Manito, daughter of Cyril Bunyon and Bessie Mae Vice Willard. She married Nelson G. Kiesling on August 4, 1946, in Manito. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2011, in Mason City. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Craddock, and a brother, George Willard.

Surviving are four children, Judy (Phil) Maxson of Lexington, KY, Jeannine (Allen) Pickering of Chandler, AZ, Jonathan (Karan) Kiesling of St. Louis, MO, and Lisa (Lyle) Rudin of Towanda. Also surviving are a son-in-law, Daniel Craddock of Scottsdale, AZ; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Winfred Willard of Manito.

Lela was an inspirational person who loved to make people laugh and enjoyed making optimism a way of life.