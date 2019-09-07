The dire warning a couple Saturdays ago on National Public Radio was from a California writer and parent who started her essay with these words:

“If you have teenage boys, listen up.”

She warned that young boys are being subjected to “alt-right propaganda,” and they often are amused by memes that make fun of feminists. The word “feminazi” was used.

Not mentioned were any “alt” messages young people might get about liberal excesses. This, given the belief at NPR some years back that commentator Juan Williams should seek psychiatric help for occasionally agreeing with conservatives, is to be expected.

We should all be wary of “alt” messages young people get as they stare endlessly into their devices. But I suggest that parents include some additional warnings as they speak to their teenagers of both genders. (More than two genders, you say? Sorry, but that’s just alt-crazy.)

There are “alt-government” people out there, and young people should not trust them. They think government is the solution to every problem.

We’ve been hearing plenty about gun control lately. Most of us are all for keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and lunatics, and laws are already on the books to do so.

For many of us, however – probably most of us - outlawing all guns is out of the question, and that’s what some “alt-government” types really want. Call us cockeyed optimists if you will, but we want the ability to defend ourselves when it takes police many minutes – or more - to arrive.

Our founding fathers risked death by hanging when they signed the Declaration of Independence. Later, when they wrote the Second Amendment, assuring our right to own firearms, it was about living under a tyrannical government, not about deer hunting.

Your right to protect yourself is more important than ever, but you’ll hear little about that in our liberal media. (More on that later.)

And then there are the “alt-spendthrifts” from, sadly, both political parties. If your allowance is $10 a week and you insist on spending $15, you will soon have a problem. Sounds simple enough, but this message has eluded politicians that your parents and grandparents have been electing for decades.

These charlatans have run up a debt amounting to 22 followed by twelve zeroes. And if you believe as I do that debt someday must be repaid, there’s a good chance you and your generation will pay a heavy price for this idiocy. We have been living largely on credit, and it looks like you’re the poor sap who will get stuck with the bill.

It’s quite a legacy of fiscal tomfoolery that my generation, and generations before, foisted on you.

Avoid the “alt-socialists” that we seem to be seeing more and more these days. Don’t believe any political candidate who touts socialism. Socialism hasn’t ever worked anywhere these lunatics can cite. Look at Venezuela. Look at Cuba. Read about the system that brought down the Soviet Union.

Capitalism gets a bad rap from people who want everything for free, but in fact it has done more to bring people out of poverty than any other system. Count your blessings, Buster.

Then there are the “alt-lefties” who hate Fox News. Don’t listen to them, either. For many years – most of my life – we got our news from stations and newspapers run by what turned out to be ardent liberals. (They were just better at hiding it in those days.) Fox at least gives us one major station that isn’t run by liberals. (At least so far.)

Count the liberals you see on Fox, and compare that to the conservatives you see on the other stations. Fox goes further to present both sides.

Take it from someone who spent 46 years in the news biz – the vast majority of what you hear and read in the media has been prepared by people who are dedicated, life-long liberals who see government as the solution to every problem.

And lastly, don’t be “alt-oblivious.” Look up now and then from that fool device in your hand.

There’s a whole world out there, and you couldn’t live in a better country to alt-thrive.

Dave Simpson can be contacted at davesimpson145@hotmail.com