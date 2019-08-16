1946 - 2019

Ms. Sally Jo (Hancock) Freeman, 72, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Pekin, passed away on July 6, 2019, at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Fla.

She was born on July 9, 1946, in Pekin, to the late Shirley and John Hancock. She had a college degree in art, and she worked as a commercial artist before becoming a stay at home mom to raise her son, Bill. She enjoyed baking, art, spending time with her grandsons, and socializing with friends and neighbors.

She is survived by her son, Bill (Susannah) Freeman; brothers Lenny (Pam) Hancock and Tim (Sandy) Hancock; brother-in-law Dan Adams; nephews Scott, Chad, John, Matthew and Daniel Hancock; and grandchildren Zachary and Troy Freeman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Freeman Jr.; and brother Max Hancock.

At her request, no service was held. Donations in her name can be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90 Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32606.