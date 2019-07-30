1928 - 2019

Marge Monroe, 90, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Pekin, ended her earthly journey on April 6, 2019, after a short illness.

Born on May 9, 1928, Marge married Rollin D. “Rod” Monroe on June 14, 1945, in Hernando, Miss. She was married to her loving husband for 59 years when Rod passed away on July 20, 2004, in Hayward, Wis.

Marge was also preceded in death by her daughter, Celeste (Bill) Houlihan; her parents; four brothers and one sister.

Surviving are her daughters, Christie (David) Pruski of Green Valley, Ariz. and Connie Monroe of Tucson, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Marge was a dedicated employee for 23 years to the late Dr. Joseph Aimone as his chairside assistant.

Before leaving Pekin, Marge was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Her memorial visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. A graveside service will follow in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, with Rev. Dr. Phillip Icenogle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice, 7740 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704 or to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.

