1952 - 2019

Barbara Ann Kerley, 66, of Pekin, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Born Dec. 10, 1952, in Peoria to Harold and Marguerite (DePoy) Fowler, she married Michael S. Kerley on July 2, 1977, in Pekin. He survives.

Also surviving are one son, Rob (Holly) Kerley of Pekin; one daughter, Lisa (William) Kettering of Pekin; three grandchildren, Eleana, Jackson and Connor Kerley, all of Pekin; and her faithful companion, Sadie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one infant grandchild.

Barbara had worked for Pekin Public Schools District 108 at Wilson School as a secretary for 21 years, retiring in 2013.

A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Barbara cherished her time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, swimming and traveling to the beach.

Barbara was a 40-plus year member of First Baptist Church in Pekin.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at First Baptist Church in Pekin. Pastors Vernon Risner and Brad Martin will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, with additional visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Cremation will follow the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church, 700 S. Capitol St., Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.