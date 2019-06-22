1944 - 2019

Patricia A. Koch, 74, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Patricia was born on July 21, 1944, in Peoria, a daughter of James and Mary (Langan) White. They preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sons, J. Christopher (Paula) O’Neill of Pekin and Douglas (Karen) O’Neill of Peoria; sisters Jeanne Erickson of Arlington Heights and Susan Mahan of Peoria; grandchildren Katie O’Neill, Sarah (Caleb) Boyer, Courtney O’Neill and Charlie Johnson; step-grandchildren Stephanie Slack, Jessica Bellm and Beau and Brooke Hammer; great-grandchildren, Marquis, McKenna, Logan, Charlee and Cash; and step-great-grandchildren Shelby, Caden, Karlie, Olivia, Jaida, Sophia and Major.

Patricia worked as a LPN for Dr. Bickerman and later at Gastroenterology, LTD. She was a member of St. Vincent’s Women’s Guild and volunteered at the Peoria Park District. Her family described her as being the greatest mom and friend anyone could have. She was the most caring and loving person. She also loved America and was very generous to many veterans’ organizations.

A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria, with Father Stephen Willard as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at church. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s memory to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or to The Center for the Prevention of Abuse in Peoria.

Patricia’s Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 W. Lake Ave., in Peoria.