1931 - 2019

Alberta Frances Wotton, 87, of Pekin, passed away at 12:06 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Timbercreek Rehab & Health Center in Pekin.

Born December 16, 1931 in Peoria to Leo and Florence (Sweet) Koestner, she married Donald Lee Wotton, Sr. on December 30, 1950 in Peoria. He survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Donald (Bobbi) Wotton, Jr. of Pekin, Michael (Monica) Wotton of Pekin, David (Joan) Wotton of Longwood, Florida; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey (Dorothy) Wotton of Plainsfield, Jason Wotton of St. Paul, Minnesota, Crystal (Charles) Bohm of Peoria, Nicholas Wotton of Pekin, Michael Wotton, Jr. of Pekin, Britney Wotton of Miami, Florida, Drew Wotton of Denver, Colorado, Madalynn Wotton of Pekin; eleven great-grandchildren and one sister, Myrtle St. Clair of Davenport, Florida.

Preceding her in death are her parents, two brothers and three sisters.

Alberta was a member of First Christian Church in Pekin.

A homemaker, Alberta enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, cooking, playing bingo and going to garage sales. Her greatest enjoyment was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Chaplain Carolyn Roper-Fowlkes will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m on Friday evening at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Glendale Mausoleum in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61614.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.