1936 - 2019

Ida Marie Colson, 83, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., formerly of Pekin, passed away on May 28, 2019, in Port St. Lucie.

Ida was born on Oct. 21, 1936, in Pekin and recently moved to Port St. Lucie with her daughter and son-in-law, Angie and David Konz.

Ida attended Pekin Community High school. She was a homemaker her entire life and loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time and making memories with her family as her world revolved around them. Ida also enjoyed cross stitching baby blankets for family, reading, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and making new friends through her Silver Sneakers class and Bunco Group.

Survivors include daughters Angie (David) Konz, of Port St. Lucie and Gail (Mark) Bale of Tremont; sons Dave (Tina) Colson of Forest City and Don (Connie) Colson of South Pekin; grandchildren Tarynn (Nick) O’Brian, Alex Cufaude, Brady (Kyla) Cufaude, Krystal (Jake) Salcido, Caitlin (Jackson) Scott, Brandon Bale, Cassandra Bale Silvis, David (Kyla) Colson, Justin (Angie) Colson and Katie (Brandon) Cook; and several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, all who loved her and will miss her dearly. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry (Beverly) Potts; brother-in-law Joe (Larraine) Colson; sister-in-law Bonnie Harken; special niece Kim (Doug) Biggerstaff, who Ida thought of as a daughter; and a special cousin, Sharon Becker.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle, who she married on March 28, 1954; her father, Frank Potts; mother and step-father Fannie and Howard Dearth; father-in-law and mother-in-law Halac and Dorotha Colson; sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Herb Hanapel; brother-in-law Tom Colson; and sister-in-law Gloria Colson.

A private graveside service will be held in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the Mansion on Walnut, 420 Walnut St. in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society or Tazewell Animal Protective Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Pekin.