1933 - 2019

LeRoy “Lee” David Sauder, 86, of East Peoria, passed away at 10:11 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Snyder Village in Metamora.

He was born March 16, 1933, in Pekin to Jesse Conrad “JC” and Minnie Elizabeth Bessler Sauder. He married Jacqualin “Jackie” Kay Davis on Aug. 28, 1954, at the First Methodist Church in Rock Island, and she survives. They enjoyed a loving committed relationship lasting more than 64 years.

Also surviving are three daughters, Karen (John) Sitler of Washington, Janet (Walter) Jancaric of Rosenburg, Texas, and Diana (Michael) Leff of Peoria, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Shawn (Nancy) Sitler of Washington, Mathew (Kaitlin) Sitler of Eureka, Megan (Kyle) Leff Stephens of Goodyear, Ariz., Andrew Jancaric of Dallas, Texas, Kaitlin (Jason) Leff Christopher of Phoenix Ariz., and Ryan Leff of Peoria, Ariz.; and seven great-grandchildren, Trisia and Alexander Sitler, Malachi, Ezra, and Shiloh Sitler, and Liana and Logan Stephens.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Doris Staker and her husband

Weldon.

Lee graduated from Tremont High School in 1950 and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1954 with a degree in agriculture.

He served in the U.S. Army from Sept. 1954 through Sept. 1956. He served as a company clerk and for the medical helicopter unit in Landstuhl, Germany; San Antonia, Texas; and Colorado Springs, Colo.

He was a grain and dairy farmer from 1956 to 1969 in Tremont and also did custom chopping and silo filling. From 1969 to 2000, while living in Wabash, Ind. and Clifton, Ill., he worked for several different agriculture related sales companies and then other sales organizations and finished his career as a realtor.

He was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington, where he served as a home communion steward and contributions recording team; member of the Farmhouse Fraternity at University of Illinois; member of Ambassador Club in Kankakee, Tazewell County 4-H, Tazewell County Farm Bureau, Sandtrapper Golf League, and Prairie Storytelling Guild, and served on the board of directors for Tremont Grain Co-op; and was awarded a trip to Denmark for machinery sales in northern Illinois.

Lee enjoyed storytelling, golf, fishing, gardening, antiquing, travel and was a history buff.

Cremation has been accorded. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. A celebration of life service will be at noon, Sunday, June 9, at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington, Ill., followed by a luncheon and an additional visitation until 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads United Methodist Church, Vitas Hospice, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

