1942 - 2019

Patsy Jean Buley, 77, of Pekin, passed away at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at UnityPoint Pekin.

She was born Feb. 5, 1942, in Pekin to George and Flonnie (Auterson) Keyes. She married Carl Buley on May 27, 1962, in Pekin. He passed away Feb. 19, 2009, in Pekin.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Floyd, Alfred and Buddy; and four sisters, Thelma, Maxine, Lynda and Margaret.

Survivors include one son, David (Nancy) Buley of Pekin; one daughter, Leora (Steve) Day of Mapleton; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Day of Mapleton; and two great-grandchildren, Carter and Amira.

Patsy enjoyed working at the Miller Center in Pekin for numerous years. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed attending gospel sings in the Pekin area.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

Memorials may be made to the Miller Center in Pekin.

You may view Patsy’s obituary online at www.woolseyfuneralhome.com.