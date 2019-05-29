1929 - 2019

Lawrence L. “Larry” Baccheschi, 89, of Pekin, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born Sept. 1, 1929, in Pekin to Lawrence A. and Mary (Alesandrini) Baccheschi, he married Anne K. Winters on April 22, 1950, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. She died on March 19, 2017, in Pekin.

He also was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Alfred Baccheschi.

Surviving are three daughters, Kathy (Kim) Higham of Pekin, Mary (Ron) Lowe of Pella, Iowa and Lori (Doug) Martin of Pekin; one son, John (Mary) Baccheschi of Sycamore; 11 grandchildren, Amy (Bryan) Hubner and Matt (Holly) Higham, both of Pekin, Heather (Dan) Wilcox of Pella, Iowa, Kate (Josh) Nuss of Waukee, Iowa, Michael (Alyssa Hearin) Martin of Grand Rapids, Mich., Ryan (Johannah Tomita) Martin of Lombard, Andy Baccheschi, Alex Baccheschi, both of Sycamore, Patrick (Anna) Burke of Sugar Grove, Lindsay (Dustin) Manovski of St. Charles and Ryan (Jordan Lynch) Burke of Lisle; and 10 great-grandchildren, Madison, Sydney, Brantley, Griffin, Parker, Ben, Callie, Lydia, Taylor and Riley.

Larry was a 1947 graduate of Pekin Community High School and enjoyed a successful career as an insurance agent with Prudential in Peoria from 1962 until retiring in 1993. He previously worked for Soldwedel’s Dairy and then Borden’s Dairy in Pekin from 1945 to 1962.

He lived for family and was truly devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs.

Larry was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, where he was the longtime chair of the Annual Diocesan Appeal for his church. He also served the church as head usher of the 11 a.m. Sunday Mass and as a collection counter. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Archbishop Schlarman Council 3507 in Pekin.

His funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, with Father Michael Andrejek as the celebrant. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, with the recitation of the Rosary at 4 p.m. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Joseph Catholic School, 303 S. Seventh St., Pekin, IL 61554.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff that cared for Larry at Morningside of Pekin, Harbor Light Hospice and the angels from Nurses Caring for People.

