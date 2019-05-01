1950 - 2019

Judith A. “Judy” Mink, 69, of Paoli, Ind., passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Indiana University Health Hospice House in Bloomington, Ind.

Born March 27, 1950, in English, Ind., to the Rev. Clyde and Alma (Crothers) Crawford, she married Tom Mink on March 27, 1966. He survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Jim (Kathleen) Mink of Morgan, La., Jeff (Amy) Mink of South Pekin and Paul (Amy) Mink of Pekin; one daughter, Pam (Will) Morris of Tremont; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronnie (Dawn) Crawford of New Albany, Ind., and Danny Crawford of Raleigh, N.C., and one sister, Kay Meriweather of English, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Alama Wilson and Ruby Kine.

Judy formerly worked at the Roy L. King Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1232 in Pekin.

She enjoyed hummingbirds and butterflies.

Her funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

