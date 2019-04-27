1979 - 2019

Jessica Anne Davis Taylor, 39, of Pekin, passed away at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Methodist in Peoria.

She as born June 9, 1979, in Pekin to Don and Pam (Butler) Davis.

Surviving are her parents of Pekin; her paternal grandmother, Louise Davis of Pocahontas, Arkansas; her uncles, Kenny (Linda) Davis of Rushville, Tom (Joy) Davis of Pekin, Paul (Roxanne) Butler of Grand Junction, Colorado, Dave (Lori) of Oregon and her aunt, Barb (Tim) Wilson of Jonesborough, Tennessee. She also leaves some terrific cousins in Pekin, Tennessee, Colorado, Minnesota and California.

She was preceded in death by her big brother, Ian T. Davis of Iowa City and Pekin; her maternal grandparents, Patricia (Bolz) Butler of Pekin and Grand Junction, Colorado and King David (Helen) Butler, Jr. of Rockford and her paternal grandfather, Leo C. Davis of Marquette Heights and Pocahontas, Arkansas. Jessica was also a fifth great-granddaughter of Chief War Eagle of the Yankton Sioux Tribe through her great-grandmother, Leona Bonnin Butler of Richland Center, Wisconsin.

Jessica loved music, concerts, Iowa Hawkeyes Football and traveling. She was a self proclaimed “Aviation Geek,” whether taking pictures while flying with Civil Air Patrol in the mountains of Alaska or with camera in hand on the beach of St. Maarten waiting for the landing of the plane just feet overhead or at the end of the runway in Peoria.

There were two states, Montana and Idaho, that evaded her quest to see all 50 of the United States. Jessica always enjoyed returning home to hear her Dad and Mom’s newest well-rehearsed wit! (NOT)

Jess wouldn’t miss a chance to spend time with friends old or new, because you were a friend for life! There is so much to see and enjoy in the world, you don’t always need a plan or a big budget. Don’t take that time for granted, so go and do with family, friends or by yourself. That was the Jess’ way to do it … along with taking LOTS and LOTS and lots of pictures!

Jessica last worked for Tesla in Reno, Nevada, and for the 17 years prior at Delta Airlines and their affiliates as a gate agent, flight attendant and lastly in the operations of Express Jet in Atlanta.

Her memorial visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Inurnment will be in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pekin Union Mission Society, P.O. Box 1027, Pekin, IL 61555; Boys and Girls Club of Pekin, 1101 Veerman, Pekin, IL 61554; Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554 or to a fund established by her friends, the Jessica Davis Account, at Busey Bank, P.O. Box 839, Pekin, IL 61555.

