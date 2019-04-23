1928 - 2019

Vernon S. Koch, 91, of Tremont, beloved husband of Ruth M. (Beutel) Koch of Tremont, passed away April 20, 2019, at home.

He was born on Jan. 10, 1928, in Tremont, son of Dan and Mary (Baurer) Koch. Vernon was a wood patternmaker at Caterpillar for 35 years, retiring in 1987. He served with the U.S. Army in the occupation forces of World War II and again during the Korean War. He was a member of the Tremont Apostolic Christian Church, where he enjoyed many years of love and fellowship. He taught his children and grandchildren about the love of God for which we are very grateful.

Vernon married Merna E. Blunier, of Roanoke, on May 4, 1952. They had six children.

Awaiting him in heaven are his dear wife, Merna, and daughters Loris Marie and Jeanne Marie.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Vi Koch and Miriam Frank; five brothers, Ralph, Dave, Jesse, Gerald and Jim Koch; and a great-grandson, William C. Koch.

Surviving him are his wife, Ruth; children Joseph (Sandy) Koch of Ellington Conn., Jill (Greg) Wagner of Goodfield, Justin (Marcia) Koch of Morton and Judy (George) Miller of Washington; four brothers and one sister, Cleo Koch, Gene Koch, Carolyn Bolliger, Dan (Carol) Koch and Elmon (Janice) Koch; six loving grandchildren, Ellie (Brett) Gramm, Kathy (Adam) Herrmann, Ben (Kyra) Koch, Beth Wagner, Victoria (Robert) Mortensen and Logan Koch; and four precious great-grandchildren, Salem and Cedar Herrmann, Beckett Gramm, and Elijah Mortensen.

Vernon spent many years as a brick mason and enjoyed all types of construction, especially building barns on his farm. He was a founding member of the Tazewell County Olde Threshers Association and truly enjoyed hosting Grandpa’s Day at his farm for 28 years. He enjoyed old-time agriculture and preserving the past for the younger generation to understand our roots.

He was married to Ruth Beutel on June 2, 1996. God blessed them with many years together of travel and enjoying their Prairie Creek Ranch, which he liked to call his “Little Corner of the World.” There were many evenings of hosting groups at the Granary, which included food, fellowship, campfires and singing. It was these pleasant moments with family and friends that always put a smile on Dad’s face.

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Tremont. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Fellowship Hall next to the church and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Tremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints, Midwest Food Bank East Africa Division or a charity of your choice.

To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.