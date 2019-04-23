1952 - 2019

F. David Neulinger, 66 of Green Valley, passed away at 7:21 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health — Pekin.

He was born Dec. 24, 1952, in Pekin to Frank and Mildred (Gebhardt) Neulinger. He married Kathleen Coleman on Feb. 2, 1985, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Manito.

Preceding in death are his parents; father-in-law, James Coleman; nephew Cole Messman; and sister-in-law Maggie Coleman.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy of Green Valley; two daughters, Sarah (Jake) Harmon of Kansas City, Mo. and Mary Neulinger of Jacksonville, Ill.; granddaughter Emma Harmon; one grandchild on the way; two brothers, Michael (Jody) Neulinger and Steve (Stacy) Neulinger, both of Manito; two sisters, Janet (Roger) Messman of Topeka, Ill. and Joyce (Scott) Hilst of Pekin; and mother-in-law Lois Coleman of Morton.

David was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. He was a 1971 graduate of Forman High School. He was a plaster and cement mason for 29 years and was a salesman for Mathis Kelley Construction Supply Company for 19 years, retiring on Dec. 31, 2017. He was an avid crappie fisherman and loved gardening and sharing his produce with family and friends. One of his favorite things was hosting family fish fry’s.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Father David Whiteside as celebrant. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive Pekin, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

To express condolences online, go to www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.