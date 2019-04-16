1936 - 2019

Gerald P. Stecken, 82, of Pekin, passed away at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Born June 9, 1936, in Peoria to Russell and Mabel (Blackwell) Stecken, he married Mary Lou Rapp on Oct. 12, 1956, in Burlington, Iowa. She died on Oct. 13, 2012 in Pekin.

He also was preceded in death by parents and one brother.

Surviving are four daughters, Carol (Randy) Neptun, Jill Stecken, Cheri (Brian) Franciscovich and Julie (Robb) Murphy, all of Pekin; one son, Jerry Stecken of Pekin; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960.

Jerry worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 30 years as a security guard, retiring in 1996.

He enjoyed watching football and baseball and was a fan of the Chicago Bears. Jerry played softball in his youth. He loved to travel, enjoyed cruises and taking trips by train. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pekin.

His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. James C. McClarey will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Pekin, where military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Air Force and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court St., Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.