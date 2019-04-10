1929 - 2019

Marge Monroe, 90, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Pekin, ended her earthly journey on April 6, 2019, after a short illness. Beloved wife of her late, loving husband, Rod Monroe, she was married for 59 years when Rod passed away on July 20, 2004.

Marge was also preceded in death by her daughter, Celeste (Bill) Houlihan; her parents; four brothers and one sister.

Survivors include her daughters, Christie (David) Pruski of Green Valley, Ariz. and Connie Monroe of Tucson, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Marge was a dedicated employee for 23 years to the late Dr. Joseph Aimone as chairside assistant.

Before leaving Pekin, Marge was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice, 7740 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704 or to TAPS, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.