1934 - 2019

Shirley A. Albertsen, 84, of Pekin, passed away at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at UnityPoint Health — Pekin.

Born Nov. 23, 1934, in Pekin to George E. and Bernice L. (Keefer) Winters, she married William Joseph “Joe” Albertsen on June 30, 1962, in Pekin. He survives.

Also surviving are her son, Wesley Albertsen of Pekin; two sisters, Mary Lou Miller and Jean (Gary) Miller, both of Morton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Mabel (Ederer) Winters; two brothers, Larry Ederer and Merle Winters; brother-in-law Raymond Miller and sister-in-law Bonnie Winters.

Shirley had worked for CENTEL phone company in her younger days. She later was a homemaker and stay at home mom. She enjoyed being active in her son’s activities and helped out at Willow School in Pekin as a room mother and at Broadmoor Junior High School in the library.

She loved books and loved to read. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and cross-stitch projects. Through the years, her family has enjoyed her homemade Christmas ornaments and decorations.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Pekin Public Library at 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin, IL 61554.

